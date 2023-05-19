Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn updated its Q1 guidance to $0.79-$0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS.

Boot Barn Trading Down 10.7 %

BOOT stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boot Barn Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

