Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn updated its Q1 guidance to $0.79-$0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 30.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $249,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Boot Barn

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

