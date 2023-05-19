Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.40.

Boot Barn Stock Down 10.7 %

Boot Barn stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $2,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $868,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Boot Barn by 238.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

