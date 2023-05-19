boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

About boohoo group

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

