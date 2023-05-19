boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded by Panmure Gordon to Buy

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $12.50 on Friday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

About boohoo group

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

