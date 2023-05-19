BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,989 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.12% of WestRock worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in WestRock by 204.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 889,799 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 45.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,577,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 808,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in WestRock by 17.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WestRock by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 1,255.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 599,204 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on WRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.
WestRock Stock Performance
WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
WestRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
