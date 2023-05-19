BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.41% of Azenta worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Azenta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 6,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,010. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AZTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.