BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 73,476 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2,355.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,476 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.32. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,079,403 shares of company stock worth $371,794,192. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

