BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 27,861 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

Exelon stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 491,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.