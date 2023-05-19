BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,131,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,991,000 after acquiring an additional 509,611 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fortis by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,802,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,187,000 after acquiring an additional 292,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortis by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after purchasing an additional 85,269 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 554,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 139,075 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fortis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 132,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FTS. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis Profile

FTS stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $43.19. 35,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.