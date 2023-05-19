BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 140,140 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,601,336. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,096. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

