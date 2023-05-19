BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,101,514 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. 631,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,240,962. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

