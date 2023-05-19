BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 3,361,590 Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) by 349.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,324,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361,590 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 4.17% of Local Bounti worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOCL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Local Bounti by 732.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Local Bounti from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.65.
Local Bounti Stock Down 2.9 %
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 90.64% and a negative net margin of 420.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Local Bounti Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Local Bounti Company Profile
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
