BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 1,866,332 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,609,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866,332 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 8.40% of View worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of View by 110.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of View by 34.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,664 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in View in the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in View in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in View in the third quarter worth about $302,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIEW stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. View, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

View ( NASDAQ:VIEW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). View had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

