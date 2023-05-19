BNB Price Tops $308.33 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, BNB has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $308.33 or 0.01149378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $48.06 billion and approximately $341.85 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,858,761 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,858,895.29566616. The last known price of BNB is 309.27734166 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1379 active market(s) with $381,759,579.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
