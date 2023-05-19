Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight Capital restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

