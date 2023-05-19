Blue Barn Wealth LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

