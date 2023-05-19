Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $533,900.96 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16.
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Kr Sridhar sold 63,777 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,419,676.02.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $176,768.07.
Bloom Energy Price Performance
NYSE:BE opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloom Energy (BE)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.