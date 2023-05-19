Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,927 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $83,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.55. The stock had a trading volume of 447,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $181.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.58. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

