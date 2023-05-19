Blair William & Co. IL Sells 60,008 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,008 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $155,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. 714,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,943. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $56.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

