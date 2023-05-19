Blair William & Co. IL Sells 32,914 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,519,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,914 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 1.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $245,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $166.44. 304,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,044. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.43. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

