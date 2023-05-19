Blair William & Co. IL Sells 170,254 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,254 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $71,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 1,899,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

