Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 51,658 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,658 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $139,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $420.26. 1,915,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,454. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.06. The company has a market cap of $312.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

