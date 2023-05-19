Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,575,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $108,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VEA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.33. 3,898,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,353,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.