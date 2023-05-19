Blair William & Co. IL Has $96.62 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,929 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,972 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of American Express worth $96,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.73. 946,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,961. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day moving average of $159.03. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

