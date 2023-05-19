Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,122 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.19% of Microchip Technology worth $73,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,718. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

