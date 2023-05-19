Blair William & Co. IL Buys 71,287 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,287 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Abbott Laboratories worth $212,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 77,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 537,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $58,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,445,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $158,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.68. 1,652,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

