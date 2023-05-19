Blair William & Co. IL Buys 14,634 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.26% of Amphenol worth $116,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,583. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

