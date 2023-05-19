Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.16%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,982,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

