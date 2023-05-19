BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.90.

BlackLine Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.57. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

