Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes $1.93 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.