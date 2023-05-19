Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New $717,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $126.43. 1,230,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,930. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,629,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,855,148.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,342 shares of company stock worth $61,035,619 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

