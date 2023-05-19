Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,159 shares of company stock worth $7,616,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

META stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,111,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,891,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

