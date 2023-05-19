Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Lowers Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,211,000 after acquiring an additional 279,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,039,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,866,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,922,000 after purchasing an additional 89,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,926,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $73.19. 222,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,647. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

