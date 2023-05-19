Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $252,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,119. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.