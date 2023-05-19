Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $843,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.07. 4,597,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,163,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.63.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

