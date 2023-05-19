Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 562,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 109,272 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Pentair by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.12. 303,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,085. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

