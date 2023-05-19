Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,443,000 after buying an additional 281,325 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after buying an additional 237,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 254.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 295,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after buying an additional 211,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $252.32. 599,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.08 and a 200-day moving average of $246.00. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.