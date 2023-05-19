BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Insider Sells $37,978.20 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.47 million, a PE ratio of 128.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.94.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

