Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $226.48 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.93 or 0.00048205 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $226.48 million and $1.10 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00124408 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00032044 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

