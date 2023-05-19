Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.12 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $25.12 million and $32,975.69 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00132687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00063635 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00028185 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003756 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 665.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

