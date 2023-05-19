Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.04

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 1214621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Bird Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $858.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.37.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative return on equity of 490.63% and a negative net margin of 161.19%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Travis Vanderzanden bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,883,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,975.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Bird Global news, CEO Shane Torchiana bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,769,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,036.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Travis Vanderzanden bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,883,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,975.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 3,170,094 shares of company stock valued at $391,612 over the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 332.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

