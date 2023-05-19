Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMEA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $32.13 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth approximately $3,721,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 241.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 53,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.