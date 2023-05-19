BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.75, but opened at $22.40. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 171,500 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $47,456.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,836 shares of company stock worth $1,861,912. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $998.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.84.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

