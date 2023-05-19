BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Acquires 30,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $652,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,587.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 15,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.53. 59,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,427. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. StockNews.com began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

