BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Trading Down 7.1%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 241,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 251,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

BioLargo Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of -0.04.

BioLargo Company Profile

BioLargo, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for odor and moisture control, disinfection, and water treatment. It operates through the following segments: ONM Environmental, BLEST, BioLargo Water, Clyra Medical and Corporate Operations. The ONM Environmental segment manufactures and sells odor and VOC control products and services, including its flagship product, CupriDyne Clean.

