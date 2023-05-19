B&I Capital AG Sells 9,200 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

B&I Capital AG reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 6.6% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.31. 630,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

