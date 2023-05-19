B&I Capital AG Reduces Stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

B&I Capital AG lowered its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,260 shares during the period. Veris Residential makes up approximately 2.3% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 655,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Price Performance

NYSE:VRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,488. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Veris Residential

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veris Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.