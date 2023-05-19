B&I Capital AG Increases Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Land makes up 1.1% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.50% of Gladstone Land worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock remained flat at $15.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $546.72 million, a P/E ratio of -32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $27.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.02%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

