B&I Capital AG Buys 6,330 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up approximately 3.6% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.06% of Ventas worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 526,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $58.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

